Frequently Asked Questions

Which? Switch

Why switch with Which? Switch and not directly with the supplier?

Which? Switch gives you access to the very latest energy tariffs and payment options across different suppliers offering you an overall picture of the energy market at the click of a button, saving you hours of research. You can also compare across a variety of tariff types such as the cheapest fixed rate or green tariff. We're impartial, independent and not-for-profit. Which? Switch gathers all the available tariffs, taking into consideration hidden charges and exit fees, and compares the cheapest ones that suit individual circumstances. We're on hand to assist and offer advice on post-switch complaints if you have any problems. A customer switching directly with a supplier would need to resolve any problems themselves. We give you access to the same energy tariffs and payment options as you would receive directly from an energy supplier, although, on some occasions energy suppliers have the discretion to offer additional discounts direct to customers. On the other hand, sometimes they pass these discounts to customers via switching sites such as Which? Switch.

What different energy tariffs are available on this website?

Which? Switch compares different types of gas and electricity tariffs, including: Capped energy tariffs

Online energy tariffs

Dual-fuel energy tariffs

Economy 7 electricity tariffs

Fixed energy tariffs

Greener energy tariffs

Loyalty points energy tariffs

Prepayment energy tariffs

Smart meter tariffs For full details of these energy tariffs and their pros and cons, see our energy tariffs section.

Can you explain the results page in the Which? Switch calculator?