Frequently Asked Questions

How do I find out if I am on an IGT tariff?

IGT tariffs are for households that receive their gas from an independent gas transporter, rather than National Grid gas. Often people living in houses on newly built developments will need an IGT tariff.

To find out if you are on an IGT tariff, look at your gas meter or on a recent gas bill to find your 10-digit Meter Point Reference Number (MPRN). If this number starts with 74, 75, 76 or 77, you are being supplied by an independent gas transporter (IGT) and may face additional charges for your gas supply from some energy suppliers.

We do not feature IGT tariffs or IGT charges on Which? Switch at present.

