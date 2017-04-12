Frequently Asked Questions

Tariff

How do I find out if I am on an IGT tariff?

IGT tariffs are for households that receive their gas from an independent gas transporter, rather than National Grid gas. Often people living in houses on newly built developments will need an IGT tariff. To find out if you are on an IGT tariff, look at your gas meter or on a recent gas bill to find your 10-digit Meter Point Reference Number (MPRN). If this number starts with 74, 75, 76 or 77, you are being supplied by an independent gas transporter (IGT) and may face additional charges for your gas supply from some energy suppliers. We do not feature IGT tariffs or IGT charges on Which? Switch at present.

What are IGT energy tariffs?

An IGT tariff is for households whose gas supply is delivered by an independent gas transporter, rather than National Grid gas. Around a million gas consumers are currently connected to one of the networks operated by an independent gas transporter. The number of IGT network connections is increasing rapidly. The 'Big 6' suppliers do not charge any extra fees to customers of IGT networks, but smaller companies may charge a supplement to the bill or refuse to supply IGT customers at all. IGT supplements are not included in calculations on the Which? Switch website at present.

What is Economy 7? And how can I change to this energy tariff?

Economy 7 electricity tariffs charge less for energy used during the night (per unit) than energy used during the day. This is good for those who use night storage heaters or can run washing machines or dishwashers on timer overnight. We estimate you need to use roughly 55% of your total electricity use between approximately 1am and 8am, depending on the supplier, to make a saving. However, this can vary widely depending on your tariff, region and usage. Contact your current energy supplier if you are interested in switching to Economy 7. You'll need a different meter installed (some energy suppliers charge for this). Once you have changed your meter you'll be able to switch energy suppliers, so come back to Which? Switch to look for the best deal. Other energy tariffs to consider include Economy 10 which provides discounted prices for the electricity used during ten off peak hours per day. These rates are available during the daytime as well as the evening.

What is green energy?