Frequently Asked Questions

Switching eligibility

Can I switch if I am about to move house?

Yes you can. For the most accurate estimate on how much you could save by switching the supplier in your new property you'll need to find out which gas and electricity company currently supplies the energy in your new home and the approximate size of the annual energy bills. The previous occupier or your landlord should have an energy bill they can refer to. But if you can't find out, Which? Switch can estimate usage from some details about the property. Go to our gas and electricity switching calculator now to get started. To find the current gas supplier for a property, call the Meter Number Helpline on 0870 608 1524. To find the current electricity supplier, you'll need to contact the local electricity supplier in your new property's area. You'll need to have the energy bills transferred into your name in order to switch, as there may be unpaid bills from the previous occupier to settle. Our guide to moving house has step-by-step advice for dealing with energy suppliers when you change properties.

Can I switch if I'm renting a property?

The only person who can switch supplier is the person who's name is on the gas or electricity bill. If you pay your landlord for gas and electricity, or both, and the bills are in the landlord's name you will have to ask your landlord to switch to a cheaper deal. However if the gas and electricity supply is in your name and you are responsible for paying the bills then you should be free to switch supplier. However, before you switch you should check your lease or rental agreement as well. When you switch gas or electricity supplier the switch is made without affecting your current supply and uses the existing pipes, cables and meters. Compare prices with us today and see how much you could save.

Are there any reasons why I may not be able to switch?

Most people can change their gas and electricity suppliers. But changing to a new energy company may not be possible in certain circumstances. For example: The Northern Irish energy market has only very recently been opened up to competition. Therefore unfortunately we cannot currently provide quotes for customers in Northern Ireland.

Customers with a Green Deal payment plan may not be able to switch to some smaller suppliers. This is because currently only the 'Big 6' energy companies are able to process Green Deal payments.

Many tariffs now include an exit penalty and so your supplier may charge you a fee for leaving your tariff before the end date. This applies to almost all fixed rate tariffs, as well as most discounted and online deals. You ought to check with your current supplier before making a switch in order to avoid an unexpected fee.

Some properties may have multiple meters registered to their address, such as when several flats have been knocked together. In this situation, we advise that you use our site for comparing price information only and contact companies directly to arrange a switch. This is because the incorrect meter may be switched or the energy supplier may be unable to accept the transfer where there is doubt over the correct MPAN.

You rent your home and get gas and electricity through a meter owned by your landlord. You pay the landlord for energy, and they pay the energy supplier.

You rent and your lease specifies that you cannot change gas and electricity suppliers.

The switch may be delayed if you have outstanding gas or electricity bills with your old energy supplier.

You can switch with a prepayment meter but only to another prepayment energy tariff. If you want to switch to another payment method, you'll need to ask your current energy supplier for a new energy meter to be installed at your home.

Certain types of energy meters make it difficult to switch, for example, three rate electricity meters or meters that work by 'dynamic teleswitching'

If you are a prepayment customer and your meter is in debt, you should check with the new supplier whether you can switch to them. Most suppliers will accept debts of up to £500 but some may have a lower limit.

I'm a prepayment customer, can I switch?

Yes - if you currently have a prepayment meter installed in your home, you can still switch your energy supplier so long as you have no more than £500 debt on the meter. Most large suppliers will allow you to join them with up to £500 of debt on your meter but some smaller ones, including Ecotricity, may have a lower limit. Our energy calculator can help you find the cheapest prepayment tariff available in your area. However, if you would like to switch to a more competitive online energy tariff, you will need to get a credit meter installed first. How to switch from a prepayment meter to a credit meter All energy suppliers have different policies on charges for credit meter installation. Some will replace your prepayment meter with a credit meter for free, providing you pass a credit check, but others will charge you up to £60 per meter. To get a free credit meter, there are three key requirements set by several energy companies: You must be signed up to an energy tariff with the supplier you want to install the meter.

Or, you must have been signed up to an energy tariff with that supplier for at least one month before installation can be booked.

Or, you must agree to stay signed up to an energy tariff with the supplier for 6 months after installation. To find out more about switching your prepayment meter, contact your energy supplier to ask what kind of deal they can offer you. If your current energy supplier won't provide you with a credit meter, you could consider contacting rival gas and electricity suppliers, as they may be able to provide you with a credit meter if you switch to them.

Can I switch if I have have a feed-in-tariff or smart meter?