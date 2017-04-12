Frequently Asked Questions

After you've switched

What happens if I switch and my new supplier changes its prices?

There's a chance your new gas or electricity supplier may make a change to its prices before you are fully switched. However, new Ofgem rules means that suppliers have to give at least four weeks notice of any price rises. Those new prices will apply to your energy tariff unless you have chosen a product that guarantees the price you pay for a certain period - these are known as capped tariffs and they usually have a fixed term. You'll normally have to pay a little more for these energy tariffs, but they do ensure no further increases in your energy bills for a fixed term. Energy suppliers have to announce any gas or electricity price rises to the general public, and the Which? Switch site will reflect those rises immediately. If you have saved a switching quote and energy prices increase, next time you open the quote it will automatically update with your new results. Which? is campaigning for a time guarantee if you change tariff - we think energy tariffs should be guaranteed for a minimum of 12 weeks. As gas and electricity prices can change throughout the year, we recommend checking the best deals on Which? Switch twice a year.

What if I change my mind?

When you decide to switch energy supplier using Which? Switch we'll send you an email to confirm your details are being sent to your new chosen supplier. You'll have a cooling off period of 14 days in which you can change your mind without incurring a penalty. Additional information will be provided by your supplier. In many cases a clear written contract will be sent for you to sign, but in some cases (eg with some online tariffs) it won't. You can always call the energy supplier to check for yourself what will be sent and when. If you cancel a contract we suggest you do so in writing and keep a copy of your letter. If you choose to contact the energy company by telephone, make a note of the conversation and who you spoke to. You're bound by a contract's terms and conditions once you've agreed, so read the small print carefully to make sure you understand it and are happy with its terms. You're asked to read and accept the terms and conditions of an energy supplier before you can switch with Which? Switch. Your new supplier will let your old supplier know you are switching. Some fixed and capped energy tariffs impose cancellation fees. If you're on a fixed or capped energy plan, check your existing terms and conditions for more information. If you don't have these to hand, your current energy supplier will be able to advise you.

When should I hear from my new energy supplier?