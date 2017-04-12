Zog Energy
About Zog Energy
Zog Energy is a new UK supplier which currently only offers gas only tariffs. It received its license to sell energy from OFGEM, the industry regulator, in 2013.
Zog Energy has UK based customer services and claims to keep the price of its tariffs low by running its business efficiently.
Could you save by switching to Zog Energy? Compare energy prices now.
Zog Energy Energy customer satisfaction survey results
We do not have a customer score for Zog Energy because we did not receive sufficient responses from its customers in our latest survey.
Zog Energy fuel mix disclosure
All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate energy supplied to gas and electricity customers and its environmental impact.
The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.
Zog Energy fuel mix
Coal: 0.00%
Natural gas: 100%
Nuclear: 0.00%
Renewable*: 0.00%
Other: 0.00%
Radioactive waste calculations (grams per kWh): 0.0016
Carbon (grams per kWh): 360
* Wind, hydro and solar power.
Contact information
Zog Energy currently only offer online customer services.
Existing customers or those with a general query can contact them on hello@zogenergy.com.
Contact Which? Switch by phone
You can call us on 0800 410 1149 or 01259 220 235.
Energy Customer Satisfaction Results
Tired of poor customer service from your energy supplier? See how customers rated 23 of the UK's gas and electricity suppliers in our latest survey.
Latest tariff updates
Tariff updates are provided by Energylinx. Energylinx is fully accredited to the Confidence Code to compare energy for domestic consumers.
About Which? Switch
Which? Switch provides consumers with a transparent and impartial way to compare energy tariffs and find the best gas and electricity provider for your needs.