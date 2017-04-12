Woodland Trust Energy
About Woodland Trust Energy
Woodland Trust Energy launched in April 2013 with the promise of providing cheaper and greener energy.
It's run by Ovo Energy, which claims to be committed to providing green energy without a stiff premium. For every customer switching to Woodland Trust Energy, Ovo Energy will donate to the trust, a woodland conservation charity.
Woodland Trust Energy offers two tariffs, both with prices fixed for 12 months: one based on 15% renewable electricity, the New Energy plan; and the Green Energy plan, which offers 100% renewable electricity.
Woodland Trust Energy customer score
We do not have a customer score for Woodland Trust Energy because we did not receive sufficient responses from its customers in our latest survey.
Woodland Trust Energy fuel mix disclosure
All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate energy supplied to gas and electricity customers and its environmental impact.
Woodland Trust Energy fuel mix
Not yet available (to be agreed with Ofgem)
Contact Woodland Trust Energy
New and existing customers - 0800 358 3526
Contact Which? Switch by phone
You can call us on 0800 410 1149 or 01259 220 235.
