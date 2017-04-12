About The Utility Warehouse The Utility Warehouse has more than 450,000 customers and is owned and operated by Telecom Plus PLC. The Utility Warehouse does not advertise, and is a discount club that offers a wide range of utility services (home phone, mobile phone, internet, gas and electricity) on one monthly bill as well as customer offers like a cashback card. Could you save by switching to The Utility Warehouse? Compare energy prices now.

Utility Warehouse customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 73% Customer service & Complaints







Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity)







Helping you save energy









Utility Warehouse customer score

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

The Utility Warehouse fuel mix disclosure

All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate energy supplied to gas and electricity customers and its environmental impact.

The Utility Warehouse fuel mix Coal: 33.6%

Natural gas: 51%

Nuclear: 0.4%

Renewable*: 14%

Other: 1%

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

