About Utilita Utilita is an independent energy and utilities supplier offering gas and electricity provider specialising in prepayment meters. Utilita was founded in 2003 and supplies an increasing number of areas across the UK. The company has installed over 25,000 smart meters in homes. Customers of Utilita can top up their meter remotely online, at a paypoint, by text or over the phone. Could you save by switching to Utilita? Compare energy prices now.

Utilita customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 71% Customer service & Complaints







Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity)







Helping you save energy









Utilita customer score

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

Utilita fuel mix disclosure

All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate energy supplied to gas and electricity customers and its environmental impact.

The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.

Utilita fuel mix Coal: 39%

Natural gas: 36%

Nuclear: 14%

Renewable*: 5%

Other: 6%

Radioactive waste calculations (grams per kWh): 0.0098

Carbon (grams per kWh): 527.7

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

Contact Information

Customer service for existing customers - 0845 450 4357

