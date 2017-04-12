About SWALEC SWALEC is part of SSE, which also operates as Atlantic Electric and Gas, Scottish Hydro, and Southern Electric. SSE is a public listed company. The company is one of the largest suppliers of gas and electricity to homes in the UK, with 9.5 million customers. SWALEC supplies homes in Wales and the Merseyside area. Could you save by switching to SWALEC? Compare energy prices now.

Swalec customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 52% Customer service & Complaints







Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity)







Helping you save energy









Swalec customer score

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

SWALEC fuel mix disclosure

All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate energy supplied to gas and electricity customers and its environmental impact.

The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.

SSE SWALEC fuel mix Coal: 31%

Natural gas: 27%

Nuclear: 3%

Renewable*: 37%

Other: 2%

Radioactive waste calculations (grams per kWh): 0.00022623

Carbon (grams per kWh): 398

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

