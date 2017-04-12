|
Supplier
|
Date Updated
|
Date Effective
|
Fuel Type
|
Details
|EBICo
|31.05.2017
|14.08.2017
|All
|Price amendment of EquiGas & EquiPower
|EDF Energy
|12.04.2017
|21.06.2017
|Electricity and Dual Fuel
|Price amendment of EcoManager
|EDF Energy
|12.04.2017
|21.06.2017
|All
|Price amendment of Deemed
|EDF Energy
|12.04.2017
|21.06.2017
|All
|Price amendment of Standard (Variable)
|PFP Energy
|14.06.2017
|14.06.2017
|All
|Launch of Together - June 2018 - fixed 50 - Also - paper billing version
|PFP Energy
|14.06.2017
|14.06.2017
|All
|Removal of Together - July 2018 - fixed 49 - Also - paper billing version
|GEN4U Ltd
|13.06.2017
|13.06.2017
|Electricity and Dual Fuel
|Launch of GENU Easy
|Sainsbury's Energy
|13.06.2017
|13.06.2017
|Dual Fuel
|Price amendment of Fixed Price June 2018
|GB Energy Supply
|13.06.2017
|13.06.2017
|Dual Fuel
|Launch of My GB Lite Online Sept 2018
|Co-operative Energy
|13.06.2017
|13.06.2017
|Dual Fuel
|Launch of My Co-op Lite Online Sept 2018
|First Utility
|12.06.2017
|12.06.2017
|Electricity and Dual Fuel
|Removal of Home Services Fixed June 2018 Online
|First Utility
|12.06.2017
|12.06.2017
|Electricity and Dual Fuel
|Launch of Home Services Fixed June 2018 Online
|Green Star Energy
|12.06.2017
|12.06.2017
|All
|Removal of Rate Saver 12m Fixed 1705
|Green Star Energy
|12.06.2017
|12.06.2017
|All
|Launch of Rate Saver 12m Fixed 1706
|First Utility
|09.06.2017
|09.06.2017
|Dual Fuel
|Removal of Exclusive Ocado Fixed November 2018 plus