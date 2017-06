About SSE SSE was formed in December 1998 as a result of the merger of Scottish Hydro and Southern Electric. It acquired SWALEC in August 2000 and Atlantic in April 2004. SSE is also a supplier of the SSE group, alongside companies Atlantic Electric and Gas, Scottish Hydro, Southern Electric and SWALEC. The SSE brand supplies homes in the East Midland, West Midlands, North West, North East and Yorkshire electricity regions. Could you save by switching to SSE? Compare energy prices now.

SSE customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 56% Customer service & Complaints







Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity)







Helping you save energy









SSE customer score

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

For a full round-up of the Which? Switch energy satisfaction survey results, see our customer satisfaction survey results page.

SSE fuel mix disclosure

All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate energy supplied to gas and electricity customers, together with its environmental impact.

The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.

SSE fuel mix Coal: 31%

Natural gas: 27%

Nuclear: 3%

Renewable*: 37%

Other: 2%

Radioactive waste calculations (grams per kWh): 0.00022623

Carbon (grams per kWh): 398

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

Contact Information

Customer services: 0800 975 0485

Contact Which? Switch by phone

You can call us on 0800 410 1149 or 01259 220 235.