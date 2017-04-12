About Spark Energy UK UK-based Spark Energy was launched in January 2007. Spark Energy specialises in serving rental tenants, property management firms and landlords, although has recently begun to provide tariffs which private homes can sign up to as well. It also provides smart energy meters, including in-home energy usage display units, to all its customers. Could you save by switching to Spark Energy? Compare energy prices now.

Spark Energy customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 60% Customer service & Complaints







Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity) n/a Helping you save energy









Spark Energy customer score

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

Spark Energy fuel mix disclosure

All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate energy supplied to gas and electricity customers, together with its environmental impact.

The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.

Spark Energy fuel mix Coal: 46.80%

Natural gas: 27.10%

Nuclear: 8.40%

Renewable*: 11.90%

Other: 5.80%

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

Contact Information

Customer service for customers - 0845 034 7474

