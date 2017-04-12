About Southern Electric Southern Electric is part of SSE, which also operates as Scottish Hydro, SWALEC, SSE and Atlantic Electric and Gas. SSE is a public listed company. The company is one of the largest suppliers of gas and electricity to homes in the UK, with over 9.5 million customers. Southern Electric supplies homes in the London, Eastern, Southern, South East and South West regions. Could you save by switching to Southern Electric? Compare energy prices now.

Southern Electric customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 52% Customer service & Complaints







Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity)







Helping you save energy









Southern Electric customer score

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

SSE Southern Electric fuel mix disclosure

All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate energy supplied to gas and electricity customers and its environmental impact.

The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.

SSE Southern Electric fuel mix Coal: 31%

Natural gas: 27%

Nuclear: 3%

Renewable*: 37%

Other: 2%

Radioactive waste calculations (grams per kWh): 0.00022623

Carbon (grams per kWh): 398

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

Contact Information

Customer services: 0800 980 9651

