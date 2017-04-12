About Scottish Hydro Scottish Hydro is part of SSE, which also operates as Southern Electric, SWALEC, SSE and Atlantic Electric and Gas. SSE is a public listed company. The company is one of the largest suppliers of gas and electricity to homes in the UK, with over 9.5 million customers. The Scottish Hydro brand supplies homes across Scotland. Could you save by switching to Scottish Hydro? Compare energy prices now.

Scottish Hydro customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 52% Customer service & Complaints







Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity)







Helping you save energy









Scottish Hydro customer score

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

Scottish Hydro fuel mix disclosure

All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate energy supplied to gas and electricity customers and its environmental impact.

Scottish Hydro fuel mix Coal: 54%

Natural gas: 28%

Nuclear: 1%

Renewable*: 15%

Other: 2%

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

Contact Information

Customer services: 0800 980 9628

Contact Which? Switch by phone

You can call us on 0800 410 1149 or 01259 220 235.