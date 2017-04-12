Sainsbury's Energy Sainsbury's Energy is the result of a partnership between Sainsbury's and British Gas which began in 2011. Customers receive energy from British Gas and can receive Nectar reward points for the gas and electricity they use. Could you save by switching to Sainsbury's Energy? Compare energy prices now.

Sainsbury's Energy customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 60% Customer service & Complaints







Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity)







Helping you save energy









Sainsbury's Energy customer score

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

Sainsbury's Energy fuel mix disclosure

All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate the electricity supplied to customers, together with its environmental impact. Since Sainsbury's Energy customers are supplied by British Gas, the fuel mix is the same.

The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.

Sainsbury's Energy fuel mix Coal: 11%

Natural gas: 33%

Nuclear: 31%

Renewable*: 23%

Other: 2%

Radioactive waste calculations (grams per kWh): 0.0022

Carbon (grams per kWh): 240

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

