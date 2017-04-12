About Power NI Power NI (formerly known as NIE Energy) is the largest electricity supplier in Northern Ireland, with over 500,000 domestic and commercial customers in the region. Until 2010, NIE Energy was the only electricity supplier available to Northern Irish customers. Since Which? Switch is unable to switch customers in Northern Ireland, you will not be able to compare Power NI tariffs on the site.

Power NI customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 66% Customer service & Complaints







Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity)







Helping you save energy









Power NI customer score

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

For a full round-up of the Which? Switch energy satisfaction survey results, see our customer satisfaction survey results page.

Power NI fuel mix disclosure

All suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate the electricity supplied to their customers, together with its environmental impact.

Power NI fuel mix Coal: 17.6%

Natural gas: 70.4%

Nuclear: 3.4%

Renewable*: 3.4%

Peat: 6.4%

Oil: 1.7%

Other: 0.5%

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

Contact Information

Customer service 0845 745 5455

