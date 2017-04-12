About Ovo Energy Ovo Energy is a relatively new energy company that joined the market in September 2009. It claims to offer simple, easy to understand tariffs with a strong commitment to customer service. Ovo Energy offers a range of 'green' tariffs. The energy supplier says it is committed to providing great value, customers not paying a premium to be green, protection from price hikes and hassle-free payments. Ovo Energy sends all energy bills by email. Ovo Energy is a limited company. Could you save by switching to Ovo Energy? Compare energy prices now.

Ovo Energy customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 78% Customer service & Complaints







Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity)







Helping you save energy









Ovo Energy customer satisfaction

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

Ovo Energy fuel mix disclosure

All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate energy supplied to gas and electricity customers and its environmental impact.

The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.

Ovo Energy fuel mix Coal: 0%

Natural gas: 84.60%

Nuclear: 0%

Renewable*: 15%

Other: 0.00%

Carbon (grams per kWh): 321

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

Contact Information

Customer service number for customers - 0800 5999 440

