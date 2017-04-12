About Oink Energy Oink Energy is a new entrant to the energy market and supplies gas and electricity to residential customers in the UK. Oink knows that it's important to use the right kind of energy in the right way and hope to bring people closer to their energy provider. Could you save by switching to Oink Energy? Compare energy prices now.

Oink Energy customer score

We do not have a customer score for Oink Energy because we did not receive sufficient responses from its customers in our latest survey.

Oink Energy Fuel Mix Disclosure

All suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate the electricity supplied to their customers as well as its environmental effects.

Oink Energy Fuel Mix

Not yet available (to be agreed with Ofgem)

Contact Oink Energy

Contact number for new and existing customers - 01920 483 444

