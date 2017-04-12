GnEnergy
About Oink Energy
Oink Energy is a new entrant to the energy market and supplies gas and electricity to residential customers in the UK. Oink knows that it's important to use the right kind of energy in the right way and hope to bring people closer to their energy provider.
Oink Energy customer score
We do not have a customer score for Oink Energy because we did not receive sufficient responses from its customers in our latest survey.
Oink Energy Fuel Mix Disclosure
All suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate the electricity supplied to their customers as well as its environmental effects.
Oink Energy Fuel Mix
Not yet available (to be agreed with Ofgem)
Contact Oink Energy
Contact number for new and existing customers - 01920 483 444
