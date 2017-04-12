LoCO2 Energy
About LoCO2 Energy
LoCO2 Energy began supplying renewable electricity to homes and businesses throughout the UK in July 2009.
It offers three different electricity tariffs using renewable energy sources. Each tariff supplies electricity derived from different renewable sources such as hydro, wind and solar power.
LoCO2 Energy's parent company has been involved in the UK energy market since 1997. Its sister company, TLS Hydro Power Ltd, develops and owns hydropower stations.
Could you save by switching to loCO2? Compare energy prices now.
LoCO2 Energy customer satisfaction survey results
We do not have a customer score for LoCO2 Energy because we did not receive sufficient responses from its customers in our latest survey.
LoCO2 Energy fuel mix disclosure
All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels that they use to generate energy and its environmental impact.
The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.
Loco2 Energy fuel mix
Renewable*: 100%
Radioactive waste calculations (grams per kWh): 0.008
Carbon (grams per kWh): 420
* Wind, hydro and solar power.
Contact Information
Customer service number for existing customers - 0845 074 3602
Contact Which? Switch by phone
You can call us on 0330 124 1500.
Energy Customer Satisfaction Results
Tired of poor customer service from your energy supplier? See how customers rated 23 of the UK's gas and electricity suppliers in our latest survey.
Latest tariff updates
Tariff updates are provided by Energylinx. Energylinx is fully accredited to the Confidence Code to compare energy for domestic consumers.
About Which? Switch
Which? Switch provides consumers with a transparent and impartial way to compare energy tariffs and find the best gas and electricity provider for your needs.