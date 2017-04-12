About LoCO2 Energy LoCO2 Energy began supplying renewable electricity to homes and businesses throughout the UK in July 2009. It offers three different electricity tariffs using renewable energy sources. Each tariff supplies electricity derived from different renewable sources such as hydro, wind and solar power. LoCO2 Energy's parent company has been involved in the UK energy market since 1997. Its sister company, TLS Hydro Power Ltd, develops and owns hydropower stations. Could you save by switching to loCO2? Compare energy prices now.

LoCO2 Energy customer satisfaction survey results

We do not have a customer score for LoCO2 Energy because we did not receive sufficient responses from its customers in our latest survey.

LoCO2 Energy fuel mix disclosure

All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels that they use to generate energy and its environmental impact.

The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.

Loco2 Energy fuel mix Renewable*: 100%

Radioactive waste calculations (grams per kWh): 0.008

Carbon (grams per kWh): 420

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

Contact Information

Customer service number for existing customers - 0845 074 3602

Contact Which? Switch by phone

You can call us on 0330 124 1500.