About iSupplyEnergy iSupplyEnergy are a new electricity provider who began supplying UK homes with power in August 2012. Initially, iSupplyEnergy only offered electricity tariffs. It began supplying gas as well from December 2015. iSupplyEnergy say that they concentrate on offering their customers cheap energy prices and so, unlike many other small suppliers, they do not offer a green tariff with energy from renewable sources. Could you save by switching to iSupplyEnergy? Compare energy prices now.

iSupplyEnergy customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 70% Customer service & Complaints







Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity)







Helping you save energy









iSupplyEnergy customer score

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

For a full round-up of the Which? Switch energy satisfaction survey results, see our customer satisfaction survey results page.

iSupplyEnergy fuel mix disclosure

All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels that they use to generate energy and its environmental impact.

The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.

iSupplyEnergy fuel mix Coal: 38.70%

Natural gas: 36.20%

Nuclear: 14.20%

Renewable*: 0.046%

Other: 0.063%

Radioactive waste calculations (grams per kWh): 0.001

Carbon (grams per kWh): 528

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

iSupplyEnergy fuel mix

As a new supplier iSupplyEnergy have not yet confirmed their fuel mix.

Contact Information

Customer services: 0330 2020298

Contact Which? Switch by phone

You can call us on 0800 410 1149 or 01259 220 235.