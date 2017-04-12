Find out more about your energy supplier, or an energy supplier you're considering switching to. Select the energy supplier you are interested in to see information on their energy tariffs and price history, as well as how they scored in our latest energy customer satisfaction survey.
How do the energy suppliers stack up?
Our Which? Switch survey rates 25 UK gas and electricity suppliers through the biggest publicly available survey of its kind.
Fact sheets on each of the energy suppliers
Information on each UK energy supplier, including fuel mix and a list of current available tariffs.
Tired of poor customer service from your energy supplier? See how customers rated 23 of the UK's gas and electricity suppliers in our latest survey.
Which? Switch provides consumers with a transparent and impartial way to compare energy tariffs and find the best gas and electricity provider for your needs.
Supplier
Date Updated
Date Effective
Fuel Type
Details
|EBICo
|31.05.2017
|14.08.2017
|All
|Price amendment of EquiGas & EquiPower
|EDF Energy
|12.04.2017
|21.06.2017
|Electricity and Dual Fuel
|Price amendment of EcoManager
|EDF Energy
|12.04.2017
|21.06.2017
|All
|Price amendment of Deemed
|EDF Energy
|12.04.2017
|21.06.2017
|All
|Price amendment of Standard (Variable)
|PFP Energy
|14.06.2017
|14.06.2017
|All
|Launch of Together - June 2018 - fixed 50 - Also - paper billing version
|PFP Energy
|14.06.2017
|14.06.2017
|All
|Removal of Together - July 2018 - fixed 49 - Also - paper billing version
|GEN4U Ltd
|13.06.2017
|13.06.2017
|Electricity and Dual Fuel
|Launch of GENU Easy
|Sainsbury's Energy
|13.06.2017
|13.06.2017
|Dual Fuel
|Price amendment of Fixed Price June 2018
|GB Energy Supply
|13.06.2017
|13.06.2017
|Dual Fuel
|Launch of My GB Lite Online Sept 2018
|Co-operative Energy
|13.06.2017
|13.06.2017
|Dual Fuel
|Launch of My Co-op Lite Online Sept 2018
|First Utility
|12.06.2017
|12.06.2017
|Electricity and Dual Fuel
|Removal of Home Services Fixed June 2018 Online
|First Utility
|12.06.2017
|12.06.2017
|Electricity and Dual Fuel
|Launch of Home Services Fixed June 2018 Online
|Green Star Energy
|12.06.2017
|12.06.2017
|All
|Removal of Rate Saver 12m Fixed 1705
|Green Star Energy
|12.06.2017
|12.06.2017
|All
|Launch of Rate Saver 12m Fixed 1706
|First Utility
|09.06.2017
|09.06.2017
|Dual Fuel
|Removal of Exclusive Ocado Fixed November 2018 plus