About Green Star Energy Green Star Energy, formerly known as Pioneer Energy, is new to the energy market having launched in July 2013, and supplies gas and electricity to residential customers in the UK. It is part of the Just Energy Group - a provider of energy solutions to residential and commercial customers across Canada and North America. Could you save by switching to Green Star Energy? Compare energy prices now.

Green Star Energy customer satisfaction survey results

Green Star Energy customer score

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

For a full round-up of the Which? Switch energy satisfaction survey results, see our customer satisfaction survey results page.

Green Star Energy fuel mix disclosure

All suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate the electricity supplied to their customers as well as its environmental effects.

Green Star Energy fuel mix Not yet available (to be agreed with Ofgem)

