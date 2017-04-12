About Green Energy Green Energy sources its electricity from UK-only green and renewable sources. None of its electricity is derived from fossil fuels or nuclear power. Green Energy claims to be committed to limiting energy use wherever possible and also gives all customers the chance to become shareholders free of charge. Could you save by switching to Green Energy? Compare energy prices now.

Green Energy UK customer score

We do not have a customer score for Green Energy because we did not receive sufficient responses from its customers in our latest survey.

Green Energy fuel mix disclosure

All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate energy and its environmental impact.

The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.

Green Energy fuel mix Coal: 0%

Natural gas: 100%

Nuclear: 0%

Renewable*: 0%

Other: 0%

Radioactive waste calculations (grams per kWh): 0

Carbon (grams per kWh): 190

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

Contact Information

Customer service - 0800 783 8851

