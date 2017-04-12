About Good Energy Founded in 1999, Good Energy sources 100% of its electricity from renewables like sunshine, wind and water. That means no fossil fuels, no nuclear and no carbon. Good Energy supports a growing community of over 55,000 independent generators across the UK and is investing in new sources of renewable power. Good Energy also works with the National Trust to help it develop its own renewable energy generation projects, cut its energy use and inspire individuals and communities to do the same. Could you save by switching to Good Energy? Compare energy prices now.

Good Energy customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 66% Customer service & Complaints







Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity)







Helping you save energy









Good Energy Customer Score

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

Good Energy fuel mix disclosure

All suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate the electricity supplied to their customers as well as its environmental effects.

The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.

Good Energy fuel mix Renewable*: 100%

Radioactive waste calculations (grams per kWh): 0

Carbon (grams per kWh): 0

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

