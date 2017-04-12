GnErgy
About GnErgy
GnERGY is a new breed of community energy suppliers in the UK. Managed by ex Gurkhas, they believe in operating with efficiency, commitment, simplicity and honesty. Their UK based customer service team speak English, Nepali and Hindi.
GnErgy customer score
We do not have a customer score forGnErgy because we did not receive sufficient responses from its customers in our latest survey.
GnErgy Fuel Mix Disclosure
All suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate the electricity supplied to their customers as well as its environmental effects.
GnErgy Fuel Mix
Not yet available (to be agreed with Ofgem)
Contact GnErgy
Contact number for new and existing customers - 01252 494 141
