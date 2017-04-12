About GnErgy GnERGY is a new breed of community energy suppliers in the UK. Managed by ex Gurkhas, they believe in operating with efficiency, commitment, simplicity and honesty. Their UK based customer service team speak English, Nepali and Hindi. Could you save by switching to GnEergy? Compare energy prices now.

GnErgy customer score

We do not have a customer score forGnErgy because we did not receive sufficient responses from its customers in our latest survey.

GnErgy Fuel Mix Disclosure

All suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate the electricity supplied to their customers as well as its environmental effects.

GnErgy Fuel Mix

Not yet available (to be agreed with Ofgem)

Contact GnErgy

Contact number for new and existing customers - 01252 494 141

Contact Which? Switch by phone

You can call us on 0800 410 1149 or 01259 220 235.