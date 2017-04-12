About Flow Energy Flow is an energy supplier, but it also has a range of products, including the Flow boiler, which generates electricity as it heats a home Could you save by switching to Flow Energy? Compare energy prices now.

Flow Energy customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 73% Customer service & Complaints n/a Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity)







Helping you save energy n/a

Flow Energy customer score

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

Flow Energy fuel mix disclosure

All suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate the electricity supplied to their customers as well as its environmental effects.

The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.

Flow Energy fuel mix Coal: 38.70%

Natural gas: 36.20%

Nuclear: 14.20%

Renewable*: 4.60%

Other: 6.30%

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

Contact Flow Energy

New and existing customers - 0800 092 0202

