About First Utility First Utility is the largest independent energy supplier with more than 450,000 customers. It was founded in 2008. As well as energy the company supplies phone and broadband services to consumers and business customers. First Utility is now the fastest growing supplier in the UK. It has recently campaigned to reduce switching times for energy customers.

First Utility customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 64% Customer service & Complaints







Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity)







Helping you save energy









First Utility customer score

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

First Utility fuel mix disclosure

All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate energy supplied to gas and electricity customers, together with its environmental impact.

The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.