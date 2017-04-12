About Extra Energy Extra Energy is a newcomer to the UK energy market having launched in early 2014. Their sister company Extra Energie already supplies 1 million homes and business in Germany. Along with their standard variable tariff they currently offer a fixed to September 2015 deal. Could you save by switching to Extra Energy? Compare energy prices now.

Extra Energy customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 49% Customer service & Complaints







Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity)







Helping you save energy









Extra Energy customer score

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

Extra Energy fuel mix disclosure

All suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate the electricity supplied to their customers as well as its environmental effects.

Extra Energy fuel mix

The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.

Extra Energy fuel mix Coal: 28%

Natural gas: 33%

Nuclear: 15%

Renewable*: 19%

Other: 5%

Carbon (grams per kWh): 376

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

Contact Extra Energy

Customer service contact number - 0800 953 4774

Customer service contact number from a mobile - 0330 303 4774

