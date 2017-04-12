Eon
About Eon
Eon is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eon, a German company. The company is one of the largest suppliers of gas and electricity to homes in the UK.
Eon was formerly known as Powergen, but took on the name of its parent company in December 2007.
Eon customer satisfaction survey results
|Area of performance
|Star rating
|
Which? customer score
|57%
|Customer service & Complaints
|
|Value for money
|
|Bills (accuracy and clarity)
|
|Helping you save energy
|
Eon customer score
In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.
The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.
For a full round-up of the Which? Switch energy satisfaction survey results, see our customer satisfaction survey results page.
Eon fuel mix disclosure
All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate energy supplied to gas and electricity customers, together with its environmental impact.
The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.
Eon fuel mix
Coal: 38.60%
Natural gas: 36.20%
Nuclear: 14.20%
Renewable*: 4.70%
Other: 6.30%
Radioactive waste calculations (grams per kWh): 0.0
+ * Wind, hydro and solar power.
About Eon Group
Eon Group operates in the UK, America, Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain and Sweden. It is the world's largest investor-owned electricity and gas company.
Contact Information
Contact number for customers moving home - 0345 303 3020
Contact number for questions about your bill - 0345 052 0000
Contact number for prepayment customers - 0345 303 3010
