About Eon Eon is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eon, a German company. The company is one of the largest suppliers of gas and electricity to homes in the UK. Eon was formerly known as Powergen, but took on the name of its parent company in December 2007. Could you save by switching to Eon? Compare energy prices now.

Eon customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 57% Customer service & Complaints







Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity)







Helping you save energy









Eon customer score

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

For a full round-up of the Which? Switch energy satisfaction survey results, see our customer satisfaction survey results page.

Eon fuel mix disclosure

All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate energy supplied to gas and electricity customers, together with its environmental impact.

The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.

Eon fuel mix Coal: 38.60%

Natural gas: 36.20%

Nuclear: 14.20%

Renewable*: 4.70%

Other: 6.30%

Radioactive waste calculations (grams per kWh): 0.0

+ * Wind, hydro and solar power.

About Eon Group

Eon Group operates in the UK, America, Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain and Sweden. It is the world's largest investor-owned electricity and gas company.

Contact Information

Contact number for customers moving home - 0345 303 3020

Contact number for questions about your bill - 0345 052 0000

Contact number for prepayment customers - 0345 303 3010

Contact Which? Switch by phone

You can call us on 0800 410 1149 or 01259 220 235.