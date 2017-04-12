Smaller energy company, Ovo Energy, comes out as one of the top energy suppliers in the 2017 Which? energy satisfaction survey. Places for People Energy, Ebico, Flow Energy and Utility Warehouse also made it into the top five energy companies, rated highest by their customers.

Which? survey results show that these smaller companies are ahead of Britain's Big Six energy suppliers: British Gas, EDF, Eon, Npower, SSE and Scottish Power. Npower came last again this year with a customer score of just 44%, compared with Ovo’s 78% customer score.

Which? satisfaction survey 2017 results

In our customer satisfaction survey, Which? asked 8,917 energy customers to rate their gas and electricity suppliers. The biggest public survey of its kind reveals results for 29 energy suppliers, including six from Northern Ireland.

We asked customers to rate their energy supplier on a range of measures, including customer service and how it deals with complaints, whether it’s value for money, the clarity and accuracy of its bills, and how their supplier helps them save energy.

Each energy supplier receives a customer score based on how satisfied customers state that they are and the likelihood that they would recommend their energy company to a friend.