Energy companies satisfaction survey 2017
Smaller energy company, Ovo Energy, comes out as one of the top energy suppliers in the 2017 Which? energy satisfaction survey. Places for People Energy, Ebico, Flow Energy and Utility Warehouse also made it into the top five energy companies, rated highest by their customers.
Which? survey results show that these smaller companies are ahead of Britain's Big Six energy suppliers: British Gas, EDF, Eon, Npower, SSE and Scottish Power. Npower came last again this year with a customer score of just 44%, compared with Ovo’s 78% customer score.
Which? satisfaction survey 2017 results
In our customer satisfaction survey, Which? asked 8,917 energy customers to rate their gas and electricity suppliers. The biggest public survey of its kind reveals results for 29 energy suppliers, including six from Northern Ireland.
We asked customers to rate their energy supplier on a range of measures, including customer service and how it deals with complaints, whether it’s value for money, the clarity and accuracy of its bills, and how their supplier helps them save energy.
Each energy supplier receives a customer score based on how satisfied customers state that they are and the likelihood that they would recommend their energy company to a friend.
Compare and switch suppliers
England, Wales and Scotland - the results
|Supplier
|Customer service
|Value for money
|Bills (accuracy and clarity)
|Helping to save energy
|
Which? customer
score
|1. Ovo Energy (201)
|
|
|
|
|78%
|2. Places For People Energy (31)
|
n/a
|
|
|
n/a
|76%
|3. Ebico (40)
|
|
|
|
|75%
|4. Flow Energy (40)
|
n/a
|
|
|
n/a
|73%
|= Utility Warehouse (113)
|
|
|
|
|73%
|6. Ecotricity (41)
|
|
|
|
|72%
|7 Utilita (50)
|
|
|
|
|71%
|8. Green Star Energy (40)
|
n/a
|
|
|
|70%
|= iSupply Energy (41)
|
|
|
|
|70%
|10. Good Energy (41)
|
|
|
|
|66%
|11. First Utility (250)
|
|
|
|
|64%
|12. Sainsbury's Energy (150)
|
|
|
|
|60%
|= Spark Energy (37)
|
|
|
n/a
|
|60%
|14. Eon (1,111)
|
|
|
|
|57%
|15. British Gas (2,257)
|
|
|
|
|56%
|= SSE (1,023)
|
|
|
|
|56%
|17. Economy Energy (36)
|
|
|
n/a
|
|55%
|= EDF Energy (881)
|
|
|
|
|55%
|= M&S Energy (60)
|
|
|
|
|55%
|20. The Co-operative Energy (148)
|
|
|
|
|54%
|21. Scottish Power (844)
|
|
|
|
|50%
|22. Extra Energy (98)
|
|
|
|
|49%
|23. Npower (785)
|
|
|
|
|44%
Northern Ireland - the results
|Supplier
|Customer server
|Value for money
|Bills (accuracy and clarity)
|Helping to save energy
|
Which? customer
score
|1. Electric Ireland (41)
|
|
|
|
|80%
|2. Budget Energy (40)
|
|
|
n/a
|
|76%
|3. Click Energy (30)
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|72%
|4. Firmus Energy (42)
|
|
|
|
|66%
|= Power NI (108)
|
|
|
|
|66%
|6. SSE Airtricity (89)
|
|
|
|
|53%
Notes
Sample size in brackets. The general public survey was carried out in September and October 2016.
Overall average is 56% for GB and 66% for NI.
A ‘-’ means there were too few responses to give a rating. GB Energy Supply stopped trading in November 2016. It was in 10th place, with a customer score of 69%, **** value for money, ***** bills, **** helping you save energy. There were insufficient responses to rate customer service and complaints.