About EDF EDF Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EDF, the French state-owned energy company. Between 1998 and 2002, EDF Energy took over London Electricity, SWEB and Seeboard and merged them into its operations. In 2009, EDF Energy acquired British Energy and became one of the largest suppliers of gas and electricity to homes in the UK, with more than five million residential and business customers. Could you save by switching to EDF? Compare energy prices now.

EDF customer satisfaction survey results

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

For a full round-up of the Which? Switch energy satisfaction survey results, see our customer satisfaction survey results page.

EDF fuel mix disclosure

All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate energy supplied to gas and electricity customers, together with its environmental impact.

The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.

EDF fuel mix Coal: 22.60%

Natural gas: %

Nuclear: 54.90%

Renewable*: 16.30%

Other: 0.10%

Radioactive waste calculations (grams per kWh): 0.0038

Carbon (grams per kWh): 229

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

The EDF Group (Électricité de France) operates in the UK, France, Germany and Italy and is one of Europe's largest energy groups.

Contact Information

Customer service for existing customers:0800 096 9000

