About Ecotricity Ecotricity are an energy supplier who invest in building new sources of renewable energy. This includes electricity from wind and solar power and Green Gas which, over time, will be made from organic material. In August 2013 Ecotricity announced that they were to start supplying 100% of their electricity from renewable sources. Ecotricity publishes green energy statistics and information about the green energy market on its Which Green website. Could you save by switching to Ecotricity? Compare energy prices now.

Ecotricity customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 72% Customer service & Complaints







Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity)







Helping you save energy









Ecotricity customer score

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

For a full round-up of the Which? Switch energy satisfaction survey results, see our customer satisfaction survey results page.

Ecotricity fuel mix disclosure

All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate energy supplied to gas and electricity customers, together with its environmental impact.

The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.

Ecotricity fuel mix Coal: 0%

Natural gas: 0%

Nuclear: 0%

Renewable*: 100%

Other: 0%

Radioactive waste calculations (grams per kWh): 0

Carbon (grams per kWh): 0

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

Contact Information

Customer service for existing customers:0800 030 2302

Contact Which? Switch by phone

You can call us on 0800 410 1149 or 01259 220 235.