About Ebico Ebico is the UK's only not-for-profit energy company. It operates the only single-rate gas and electricity tariffs with a single flat rate and no standing charge, so its 50,000 customers only pay for what they use. Ebico works in partnership with bigger energy company SSE as its licensed energy supplier. Could you save by switching to Ebico? Compare energy prices now.

Ebico customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 75% Customer service & Complaints







Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity)







Helping you save energy









Ebico customer score

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

Ebico fuel mix disclosure

All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate the electricity supplied to customers as well as its environmental impact.

The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.

Ebico fuel mix Coal: 31%

Natural gas: 37%

Nuclear: 3%

Renewable*: 37%

Other: 2%

Radioactive waste calculations (grams per kWh): 0.00022623

Carbon (grams per kWh): 398

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

Contact Information

Customer service for existing customers:0800 096 6344

