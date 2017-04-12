Daligas
About Daligas
Daligas is a gas-only energy supplier that launched in April 2013 with a single tariff. Through its Budget Billing Plan (BPP) for gas Daligas aims to calculate the total annual gas usage of a household and split it into 12 equal monthly payments.
This is in contrast to plans where customers pay what they use each month, meaning lower bills in summer but higher ones in winter.
Daligas One is the company's sole tariff and customers can only pay by monthly direct debit, though with no contract customers can leave at any time.
Daligas customer score
We do not have a customer score for Daligas sbecause we did not receive sufficient responses from its customers in our latest survey.
Daligas fuel mix disclosure
All suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate the electricity supplied to their customers as well as its environmental effects.
Daligas fuel mix
- Not yet available (to be agreed with Ofgem)
Contact Daligas
New and existing customers - 0800 111 4568
Latest tariff updates
