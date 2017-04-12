About Daligas

Daligas is a gas-only energy supplier that launched in April 2013 with a single tariff. Through its Budget Billing Plan (BPP) for gas Daligas aims to calculate the total annual gas usage of a household and split it into 12 equal monthly payments.

This is in contrast to plans where customers pay what they use each month, meaning lower bills in summer but higher ones in winter.

Daligas One is the company's sole tariff and customers can only pay by monthly direct debit, though with no contract customers can leave at any time.

Could you save by switching to Daligas? Compare energy prices now.