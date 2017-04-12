Co-operative Energy is part of The MidCounties Co-operative, the largest independent co-operative in the UK with sales of £780 million and 430,000 members. Midcounties set up Co-operative Energy in 2010 to cover England, Wales and Scotland. The Co-operative claims to be an ethical provider and to offer simple pricing - made up of a monthly fixed charge and a single unit price for energy used. It ensures its energy is low carbon. It avoids using coal, supports renewable energy and says it aims to ensure the carbon content of its electricity is less than half the national average. Could you save by switching to Co-operative Energy? Compare energy prices now.

Co-operative Energy customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 54% Customer service & Complaints







Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity)







Helping you save energy









The Co-operative Energy customer score

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

For a full round-up of the Which? Switch energy satisfaction survey results, see our customer satisfaction survey results page.

Co-operative Energy fuel mix disclosure

All suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate the electricity supplied to their customers as well as its environmental impact.

The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 -31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.

Co-operative Energy fuel mix Coal: 36.60%

Natural gas: 34.24%

Nuclear: 13.43%

Renewable*: 9.77%

Other: 5.96%

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

Contact Co-Operative Energy

New and existing customers: 0800 954 0693

Contact Which? Switch by phone

You can call us on 0800 410 1149 or 01259 220 235.