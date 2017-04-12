About Budget Energy Budget Energy is an electricity provider based in Northern Ireland, which serves customers in that region. It was formed in 2011, soon after the Northern Irish energy market opened up to competition. Budget Energy claims to offer significant savings to customers by operating a no frills business model. Since Which? Switch is unable to switch customers in Northern Ireland, you will not be able to compare Budget Energy tariffs on this site.

Budget Energy customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 76% Customer service & Complaints







Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity) n/a Helping you save energy









Budget Energy Customer Score

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

Current tariffs

Contact Information

Existing customers - 0800 012 1177

