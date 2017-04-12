Budget Energy
Budget Energy is an electricity provider based in Northern Ireland, which serves customers in that region. It was formed in 2011, soon after the Northern Irish energy market opened up to competition.
Budget Energy claims to offer significant savings to customers by operating a no frills business model.
Since Which? Switch is unable to switch customers in Northern Ireland, you will not be able to compare Budget Energy tariffs on this site.
Budget Energy customer satisfaction survey results
|Area of performance
|Star rating
|
Which? customer score
|76%
|Customer service & Complaints
|
|Value for money
|
|Bills (accuracy and clarity)
|
n/a
|Helping you save energy
|
Budget Energy Customer Score
In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.
The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.
For a full round-up of the Which? Switch energy satisfaction survey results, see our customer satisfaction survey results page.
Contact Information
Existing customers - 0800 012 1177
