About British Gas British Gas is the biggest energy supplier in Britain's domestic market. Operating under the British Gas brand (Scottish Gas in Scotland), it has more than 15 million gas and electricity customers in the UK. British Gas also operates the Sainsbury's Energy brand. Customers of both brands are able to collect Nectar points each year, as well as for actions like switching payment method or giving their own meter reading. British Gas is a subsidiary company of the Centrica Group, a British-owned company. Could you save by switching to British Gas? Compare energy prices now.

British Gas customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 56% Customer service & Complaints







Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity)







Helping you save energy









British Gas customer score

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

For a full round-up of the Which? Switch energy satisfaction survey results, see our customer satisfaction survey results page.

British Gas fuel mix disclosure

All suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate the electricity supplied to their customers as well as its environmental impact.

The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 - 31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.

British Gas fuel mix Coal: 11%

Natural gas: 33%

Nuclear: 31%

Renewable*: 23%

Other: 2%

Radioactive waste calculations (grams per kWh): 0.0022

Carbon (grams per kWh): 240

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

About the Centrica Group

Centrica's main operations are in the UK, North America and Europe. It also operates in Trinidad and Tobago, Egypt and Nigeria. Its core retail brands are British Gas, Luminus and Direct Energy.

Contact Information

Customer service number for existing customers - 08000480202

Contact Which? Switch by phone

You can call us on 0800 410 1149 or 01259 220 235.