Better Energy is a UK gas supplier based in Nottingham. The company began supplying homes in the East Midlands in 2011 and now offers its tariff to customers across England, Scotland and Wales.
The company says that it frequently compares its prices with the cheapest options from other energy suppliers.
Better Energy currently only offers online billing, so customers signing up to its tariffs will need an email address to access their bills
Better Energy customer score
We do not have a customer score for Better Energy because we did not receive sufficient responses from its customers in our latest survey.
Better Energy Fuel Mix
At present Better Energy only supplies gas customers.
Contact Better Energy
Contact number for new and existing customers - 0845 180 4000
0800 410 1149 or 01259 220 235
You can call us on 0800 410 1149 or 01259 220 235.
