About Better Energy

Better Energy is a UK gas supplier based in Nottingham. The company began supplying homes in the East Midlands in 2011 and now offers its tariff to customers across England, Scotland and Wales.

The company says that it frequently compares its prices with the cheapest options from other energy suppliers.

Better Energy currently only offers online billing, so customers signing up to its tariffs will need an email address to access their bills

