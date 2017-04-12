Atlantic
Atlantic is part of SSE Energy, which also operates as Swalec, Scottish Hydro and Southern Electric
SSE is a public listed company, which has more than 9.5 million customers, making it one of the largest gas and electricity suppliers in the UK.
Atlantic customer satisfaction survey results
Atlantic customer score
In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.
The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.
For a full round-up of the Which? Switch energy satisfaction survey results, see our customer satisfaction survey results page.
Atlantic fuel mix disclosure
All energy suppliers have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate energy and its environmental impact.
The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 -31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.
SSE Atlantic Energy fuel mix
Coal: 33%
Natural gas: 27%
Nuclear: 3%
Renewable*: 37%
Other: 2%
Radioactive waste calculations (grams per kWh): 0.00022623
Carbon (grams per kWh): 398
* Wind, hydro and solar power.
Atlantic contact information
Customer services: 0800 980 9042
