About Airtricity Airtricity was the first new energy supplier to set up in Northern Ireland once switching for local customers became possible in 2010. It now supplies more than 50,000 homes in the region. Since Which? Switch is unable to switch customers in Northern Ireland, you will not be able to compare Airtricity tariffs on this site. Airtricity is a part of the SSE group, which also owns brands Swalec, Scottish Hydro, Southern Electric, SSE and Atlantic which supply homes elsewhere in the UK. SSE is one of the largest suppliers in the UK, with 10 million customers.

Airtricity customer satisfaction survey results

Area of performance Star rating Which ? customer score 53% Customer service & Complaints







Value for money







Bills (accuracy and clarity)







Helping you save energy









Airtricity customer survey

In September and October 2016 we surveyed 8,917 UK adults who pay for their household energy about their experience with their gas and electricity suppliers.

The percentage customer satisfaction score is based on the responses consumers gave for both overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the energy supplier to a friend. Both questions are given equal weighting, and only those giving a valid response to both questions are included in the analysis. The responses are analysed and scaled to give a rating from 0-100%.

Airtricity fuel mix

All energy companies have to provide information about the mix of fuels they use to generate the electricity supplied to their customers, together with its environmental impact.

The fuel mix below reflects the year 1st April 2014 -31st March 2015. These figures are officially updated published on the 1st October of each year.

Airtricity's fuel mix Coal: 7%

Natural gas: 11%

Nuclear: 1%

Renewable*: 79%

Other: 2%

* Wind, hydro and solar power.

Contact information

Customer service for existing customers: 0845 601 9093

