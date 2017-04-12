Before you move home

Step 1 - notify your current energy supplier

Ring your energy supplier at least 48 hours before your move. Tell your energy supplier the date of your move and your new address so it can send you a final bill.

Your energy supplier will organise a meter reading or ask you to take a meter reading on the day of your move. Find contact details for your energy supplier in our energy suppliers section.

Step 2 - take a meter reading on moving day

You should take a meter reading on your last day in the property to avoid being overcharged by your energy company. Pass it on to your supplier and take a note for your own records. Suppliers will send you a final statement to settle your account once you have moved.

If you rent a property you should take a note of your meter readings and confirm these with your landlord before you move out.

It's also a good idea to let the new occupants of your home know which energy company has been supplying the property. You could leave a note, or inform your landlord or estate agent.

What to do after you move home

Take gas and electricity meter readings when you move into a property

Step 1 - find out which energy company supplies your new home

When you move into a new property you'll automatically be placed on a 'deemed contract' with the energy company that has been supplying the property up until your move-in date.

You will need to take gas and electricity meter readings in your new property and give these to the existing gas and electricity supplier of the property.

To find out who supplies the gas to your new home, phone the meter number helpline on 0870 608 1524.

To find out who supplies the electricity to your new property, contact the local electricity distribution company. Its telephone number will be in the telephone directory under 'Electricity'. You should ask for the company's meter point administration service (MPAS).

If your new home has a prepayment meter, you will need to arrange for a new top up key or card to be delivered. Find out more about moving into a prepayment metered home with our FAQ.

Step 2 - give the existing energy supplier meter readings

Ring your new property's existing energy supplier and give them your details, meter readings from your new property and the date when you moved in. They will create your new account for you.

Most suppliers will automatically place you onto their standard tariff when you first move in. Find out what this means with our guide to energy tariff types.

Step 3 - check you are getting the best deal on your gas and electricity

Use Which? Switch to find the best energy deal for your new home. Since you won't have any accurate information about how much gas and electricity you will use in your new home, we can make a prediction based on your property type.

Our guide to switching energy supplier explains how to change gas and electricity companies using Which? Switch.

If you've moved into a rented property, check the terms of your lease or speak to your landlord to see if you're allowed to change energy suppliers. If you can't change energy suppliers, you may be able to reduce your bills by switching to a cheaper tariff or payment method with your current supplier.

Step 4 - switch energy suppliers using Which? Switch

Just fill out a few simple details and we will send your application to your chosen new supplier.

They will organise your switch and contact you to let you know when it is due to take place.

Step 5 - completing your energy supplier switch

To ensure the switch goes smoothly, you can:

take a meter reading on your switch date, and give this to both your old and new energy suppliers

settle your final bill promptly with your old supplier

You don't need to inform your existing energy company if you decide to switch. Your new gas and electricity supplier will advise your old energy company of the change.

