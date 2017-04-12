See how much you could save by switching to a better energy deal by running a check on our energy comparison calculator - here's how it works.

Switching energy suppliers step-by-step

Before switching, check whether you'll incur a fee for cancelling your current energy deal. Exit fees are common with fixed rate tariffs if you switch early. The good news is that all suppliers should now allow you to leave up to 49 days ahead of your tariff's end date without incurring a penalty.

To start switching energy suppliers, you'll need the following information: Your postcode.

Current gas and electricity supplier, and the name of your tariff (look at your latest bill, or contact your supplier).

How much you spend (or use in kilowatt hours - kWh) on gas and electricity. You can find this on recent bills or the annual energy statement sent by your supplier.

Your bank details if you decide to switch and want to pay by direct debit. Even if you don't have a recent bill to hand, you can still compare and switch energy deals using estimated energy figures - simply select 'No' when asked if you have your bill in front of you. Enter your details into our switching form, which will calculate which options are best for you. On the results page, you can compare the latest deals - we list the tariff details and a customer service star rating for each supplier, taken from the latest Which? Switch energy customer satisfaction survey. Select the tariff and supplier you want, and follow the instructions to complete the switch. If you're unsure, our guide to energy tariffs lists pros and cons of the different types of tariff. Your new energy supplier will organise the switch. You'll need to submit meter readings to them when requested, and settle outstanding bills with your old company.

Switch and save

Two thirds of Which? members told us they had never switched energy suppliers. But if you've never switched your gas or electricity supplier, or not switched in the last couple of years, you'll almost certainly save money on your energy bills by moving to a different deal. Of those who have switched, nine out of 10 found the process straightforward.

Most people can switch energy suppliers - even if you have a prepayment meter with debts of up to £500. And with energy suppliers routinely launching new plans and tariffs, even regular switchers should run a comparison every six months - or ahead of their current tariff expiring - to check they're still on the best deal.

Which? Switch is a free and impartial service from Which?. Up to date tariff information is provided by Energylinx, which is fully accredited by the Ofgem confidence code to compare energy for domestic consumers.

