We'll ask you a few simple questions about your home and the people living in your household so that we can work out whether you are a low, medium or high level energy user.

These estimates are drawn up in line with the average household energy consumption figures published by the energy regulator, Ofgem. We'll estimate your average annual energy use in kilowatt hours (kWh) to calculate your approximate average annual spend.

Estimated energy use figures

The table below shows the figures we have used to define high, medium and low annual energy usage for electricity, gas and Economy 7 (an electricity tariff that charges different rates for electricity used in the day and over night - find out more in our energy tariffs page).

These figures are a general guide - ideally we'd recommend entering your actual annual usage in kilowatt hours. Take a look at our energy bill guide to find out where to find this information.

Selecting 'I do not have a bill in front of me' on the Current Situation page of Which? Switch will allow you to compare prices using estimated average usage for the type of property you live in. Compare energy prices with us now.

Figures estimated by Ofgem, the energy regulator

Low User (kWh) Medium User (kWh) High User (kWh) Electricity 2000 3100 4600 Gas 8000 12500 18000 Economy 7 2500 4300 7200

More on energy...