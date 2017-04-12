Which? Switch provides consumers with a transparent and impartial way to compare energy tariffs and find the best gas and electricity provider for your needs. We show all those tariffs made available to us by energy suppliers. This may exclude tariffs that are exclusive to other comparison sites.
Price updates
Supplier
Date Updated
Date Effective
Fuel Type
Details
EBICo
31.05.2017
14.08.2017
All
Price amendment of EquiGas & EquiPower
EDF Energy
12.04.2017
21.06.2017
Electricity and Dual Fuel
Price amendment of EcoManager
EDF Energy
12.04.2017
21.06.2017
All
Price amendment of Deemed
EDF Energy
12.04.2017
21.06.2017
All
Price amendment of Standard (Variable)
PFP Energy
14.06.2017
14.06.2017
All
Launch of Together - June 2018 - fixed 50 - Also - paper billing version
PFP Energy
14.06.2017
14.06.2017
All
Removal of Together - July 2018 - fixed 49 - Also - paper billing version
GEN4U Ltd
13.06.2017
13.06.2017
Electricity and Dual Fuel
Launch of GENU Easy
Sainsbury's Energy
13.06.2017
13.06.2017
Dual Fuel
Price amendment of Fixed Price June 2018
GB Energy Supply
13.06.2017
13.06.2017
Dual Fuel
Launch of My GB Lite Online Sept 2018
Co-operative Energy
13.06.2017
13.06.2017
Dual Fuel
Launch of My Co-op Lite Online Sept 2018
First Utility
12.06.2017
12.06.2017
Electricity and Dual Fuel
Removal of Home Services Fixed June 2018 Online
First Utility
12.06.2017
12.06.2017
Electricity and Dual Fuel
Launch of Home Services Fixed June 2018 Online
Green Star Energy
12.06.2017
12.06.2017
All
Removal of Rate Saver 12m Fixed 1705
Green Star Energy
12.06.2017
12.06.2017
All
Launch of Rate Saver 12m Fixed 1706
First Utility
09.06.2017
09.06.2017
Dual Fuel
Removal of Exclusive Ocado Fixed November 2018 plus