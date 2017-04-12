It's quick and easy to find the best energy tariff for you using Which? Switch. Follow our simple steps to compare tariffs from all the major suppliers and switch to a better deal. If you've never switched supplier, you could save hundreds of pounds a year on your energy bills.

What you'll need to compare energy suppliers

Comparing energy suppliers with Which? Switch is straightforward - here's what you need:

Your postcode: your location affects which energy companies you can switch to, as suppliers differ according to geographical areas.

Existing energy supplier and tariff: this information enables us to calculate possible savings compared with your current deal. Find the name of your tariff on your last energy bill, or by contacting your current energy supplier.

How much energy you use: potential savings depend on how much gas and electricity you use. You can find out your energy usage by checking your annual energy statement, your online account or by phoning your supplier.

For gas suppliers: Check if you're an IGT customer: fewer than 10% of homes are supplied by Independent Gas Transporter. The most reliable way to find out is to look at your MPRN (meter point reference number) - if you are supplied by IGT it will start with 74, 75, 76 or 77. IGT customers can be supplied by the 'Big 6' energy companies at no extra cost, but some smaller suppliers may apply a charge or not accept switches at all.

Compare energy suppliers and prices

Energy prices: Is getting the cheapest price your top priority? When you run an energy supplier comparison on Which? Switch, we'll list the cheapest tariffs first. Some companies give discounts for paying by direct debit, managing your account online or opting out of receiving paper bills. You can also get discounts if you buy gas and electricity from the same supplier (dual fuel).

Energy company customer service: As well as looking at price, you may want to consider how well a energy company looks after its customers. Your comparison results include a star rating which shows how the supplier was rated for customer service in our energy companies satisfaction survey.

Switching to a new energy supplier

When you've chosen a new energy supplier, we provide it with your details so it can arrange to switch your supply. You'll need to give both your existing and new energy suppliers a meter reading. Your new energy supplier will use your existing meter and pipes, so no one will need to come to your house. The whole process takes approximately two to six weeks.

Ready to go? Run a energy supplier comparison on Which? Switch now. If you're also looking for ways to cut your energy bills, read our guide to switching supplier.

