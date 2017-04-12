Which? Switch was launched to provide consumers with a transparent and impartial way to compare energy tariffs and find the best gas and electricity provider for your needs.

Which? - a name you can trust

With more than 50 years' experience providing independent expert advice to consumers, you can rest assured that our energy switching advice is 100% unbiased and accurate.

Which? is the largest consumer body in the UK, with over 750,000 members. We exist to tackle the issues that matter to consumers. We campaign to get a fairer deal for all consumers, not just our members, and publish expert, unbiased information to help you make the right choice, whatever you are buying.

Finding the right energy tariff for you

We understand that our customers have different priorities when comparing energy suppliers. For many, getting a cheaper deal is a top priority but others may also be interested in green energy, loyalty schemes, different payment methods or the customer satisfaction ratings of energy suppliers. Whatever your gas and electricity preferences, Which? Switch will recommend the best energy tariff for you.

So far more than 40,000 households have used Which? Switch to get a better deal on their gas and electricity bills.

We display all available tariff information for energy suppliers both large and small, even if we don't currently have a commercial switching agreement with them. This means that you'll always be able to find the best deal on Which? Switch. We also take into consideration hidden charges and exit fees.

We're on hand to help during the switching process and to offer advice on post-switch complaints if you have any problems. Contact us by emailing your queries to energyswitch@which.co.uk.

OFGEM Confidence Code

Tariff updates for Which? Switch are provided by Energylinx which is accredited by the OFGEM Confidence Code, the energy comparison site code of conduct. This means you can be sure that all our pricing, systems and procedures have been thoroughly checked and validated by another independent organisation. The information we provide is also thoroughly checked by all of the energy suppliers whose tariffs we feature.

How we get paid?

The Which? group is a not-for-profit social enterprise. We receive a flat commission of between £15 and £45 when you switch energy suppliers using Which? Switch. This is to cover the costs of running our site and goes towards the work that we do campaigning on behalf of all consumers.

Whether we receive commission makes no difference to where the results appear in our tables, meaning you'll always be able to find the best deals.

Advice on making your home more energy efficient

There are a number of organisations that can help ensure that your home is As efficient as it can be.

You might be eligible for help with your energy bills or to make your home more energy-efficient. Find more here:

https:// www.gov.uk/energy-grants-calculator





The Energy Saving Trust provides useful hints and tips from experts

http://www.energysavingtrust.org.uk/domestic/





The Citizens Advice service provides information on many aspects of your energy supply including useful tips on what to do if you're having trouble paying your bills. More can be found about this here

https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer/energy/energy-supply/get-help-paying-your-bills/grants-and-benefits-to-help-you-pay-your-energy-bills/