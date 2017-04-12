Contact Which? Switch
Contact Which? Switch by email
For all general and customer enquiries, please email us at energyswitch@which.co.uk
Contact Which? Switch by phone
You can call us on 0800 410 1149 or 01259 220 235.
We are open: Monday - Friday 9am to 8pm | Saturday 9am - 5pm | Sunday 10am - 5pm
Contact Which? Switch by post
If you wish to write to Which? Switch, please address enquiries to:
Which? Switch
Castlemead
Gascoyne Way
Hertford
SG14 1LH
Media enquiries
If you are a member of the media. Visit our press office for contact details of Which? Switch press contacts.
Business and copyright enquiries
Businesses and PR companies seeking information about Which? campaigns, products and copyright permissions, should contact the Which? Switch corporate relations team.
About Which? Switch
Which? Switch provides consumers with a transparent and impartial way to compare energy tariffs and find the best gas and electricity provider for your needs.